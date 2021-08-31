GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,288 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.36% of GeoPark worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GeoPark by 126.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

GPRK stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $718.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently -20.78%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

