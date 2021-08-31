Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0015

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 58.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Giant has a total market capitalization of $16,864.58 and $1.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Giant has traded 57.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 11,671,283 coins and its circulating supply is 11,521,281 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

