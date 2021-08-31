Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) & CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Head to Head Comparison

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CVRx and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Glaukos $224.96 million 11.82 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -49.64

CVRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CVRx and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Glaukos 2 6 0 0 1.75

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $57.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx N/A N/A N/A Glaukos -21.24% -3.13% -1.93%

Summary

CVRx beats Glaukos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

