GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

