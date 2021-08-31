Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $23,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.15. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

