Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

