Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 88,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 502,947 shares in the last quarter.

