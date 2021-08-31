Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.55. 1,297,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 306,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.