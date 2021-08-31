GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $965,874.43 and approximately $7,939.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,054.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.87 or 0.07291246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.86 or 0.01344954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00365140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00134111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.98 or 0.00603512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.81 or 0.00397015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00355535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006233 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

