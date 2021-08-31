Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.16. Globalstar shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 698,570 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 112,198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 59.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 24.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

