Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Announces Dividend of €0.15

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GWI stock traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5.88 ($0.08). 43,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.52, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £13.03 million and a P/E ratio of -27.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.79.
About Globalworth Real Estate Investments
