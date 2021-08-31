Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Announces Dividend of €0.15

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GWI stock traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5.88 ($0.08). 43,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.52, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £13.03 million and a P/E ratio of -27.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.79.

Get Globalworth Real Estate Investments alerts:

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.