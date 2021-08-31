GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

In other news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -13.11.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. Equities research analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

