Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of GOL opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

