Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.
Shares of GOL opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
