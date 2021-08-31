Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.37. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 65,977 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

