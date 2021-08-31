Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 494,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,568,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $177.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,097,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

