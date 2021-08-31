GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Reaches $0.0571 on Major Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $571,399.66 and $247.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

