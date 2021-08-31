GoldFund Trading Down 49.6% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 71.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $147,426.56 and $454.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005821 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

