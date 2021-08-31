Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.32

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.55 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09), with a volume of 462,345 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.79.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

