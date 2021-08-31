Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Good Hemp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

