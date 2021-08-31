Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 29th total of 557,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 362.3 days.

Shares of GDDFF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

