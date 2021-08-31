GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,956,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,167.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,055 shares of company stock worth $50,424,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

