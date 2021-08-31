Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $141.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.81, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.05.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,772,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,894,550 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

