Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.
NASDAQ GSHD opened at $141.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.81, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.05.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,772,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,894,550 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
