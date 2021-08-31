GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. GoPro makes up approximately 3.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of GoPro worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 1,960,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,061. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $7,068,160. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

