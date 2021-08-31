Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,515,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $45,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $11,259,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $4,965,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth about $5,192,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 8,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.