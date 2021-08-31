Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2,291.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,870 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447,381 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,220,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,217,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after acquiring an additional 216,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

