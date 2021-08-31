Graviton Market Cap Reaches $50.93 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.03 or 0.00029791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $50.93 million and approximately $60,637.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00161329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.77 or 0.07546341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.23 or 1.00506635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00814782 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.