GravityCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,501.12 and approximately $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00161764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.97 or 0.07290716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.28 or 1.00097384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00835335 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,228,591 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

