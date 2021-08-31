GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the July 29th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GREZF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. GREE has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GREE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

