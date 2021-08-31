Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.96

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.96 ($41.13) and traded as high as €38.16 ($44.89). Grenke shares last traded at €38.16 ($44.89), with a volume of 28,189 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Grenke in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Grenke in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Grenke in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.00 ($54.12).

Get Grenke alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.