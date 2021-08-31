Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $158.65

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.65 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 7,079 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.96. The firm has a market cap of £133.32 million and a P/E ratio of 320.00.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.