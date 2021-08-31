Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in August

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the July 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -140.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,939,351 shares of company stock worth $74,319,360. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

