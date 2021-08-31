Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $24,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

