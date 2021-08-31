Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 717,188 shares.The stock last traded at $10.96 and had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

