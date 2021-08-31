Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ADGI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

