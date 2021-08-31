Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.83 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Gulden has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $67,002.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00364078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,510,526 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

