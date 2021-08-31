Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.30

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.30 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 154.20 ($2.01). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 159.40 ($2.08), with a volume of 287,003 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £339.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

