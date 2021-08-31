Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.29 ($0.06). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,864,712 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68. The company has a market cap of £41.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.43.

In related news, insider Mansour Al Alami acquired 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,260.78). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,670,000 shares of company stock worth $5,010,000.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

