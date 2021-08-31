H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of H.B. Fuller worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.