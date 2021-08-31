Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,600 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in American Financial Group by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $136.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average is $123.17. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

