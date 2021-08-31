Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

