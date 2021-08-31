Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

COLD stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -141.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

