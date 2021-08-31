Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,900 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Crocs by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Crocs by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

