Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 117,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

LSXMA stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $49.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

