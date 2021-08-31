Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,177,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

