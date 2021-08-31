Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,100 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $62,026,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $40,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

