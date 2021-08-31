Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

