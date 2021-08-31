Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.