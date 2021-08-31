Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €187.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €187.00 ($220.00) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €171.39 ($201.64).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €155.15 ($182.53). The stock had a trading volume of 47,041 shares. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €146.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €148.24.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

