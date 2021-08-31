Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.77

Hardide plc (LON:HDD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.77 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 27.90 ($0.36). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 11,752 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.77. The company has a market capitalization of £16.76 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

