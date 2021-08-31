Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HRGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY stock remained flat at $$43.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.